Our experience

Open Loyalty was developed by Divante eCommerce Software House

What’s inside the solution?

ADMIN COCKPIT Manage your loyalty application

CLIENT COCKPIT Create portal for your Customers

POS COCKPIT Use loyalty features in off-line

API & CONNECTORS Connect loyalty app with anything

Customer management Add and manage Customers registered in your loyalty application

Key features

Set rules for earning points based on transactions and behavior of Customers, see all rules Earning points rules

Manage Rewards available in your loyalty application, decide who can redeem Rewards, and when Reward campaigns

Define Levels with discounts and Rewards, create Segments based on Customer transactions or behavior Levels & Segments

Use the POS Cockpit and run your loyalty app in your off-line stores, create a real omnichannel experience Panel for off-line

Use the Client Cockpit and create a dedicated

web portal for your customers Web portal for customers

Use the open-source approach and customize your

loyalty application's design and features 100% customizable

Connect Open Loyalty to eCommerce platforms, ERP systems, mobile applications, or any external system API and integrations

See the full list of available features available in Open Loyalty

Open Loyalty is available in open source or Cloud editions

Editions & Pricing

OPEN SOURCE Great for enterprise and dedicated projects Ask for price Enterprise License is required for projects with more than 200 Customers Full access to the source code 100% customizable in design and features Easy to integrate via API

OPEN LOYALTY CLOUD Great for proof-of-concept projects See available plans Plans start from 250 EUR / month Hosting and maintenance included Instantly available Easy to integrate via API

How can you use Open Loyalty?

BUILD A NEW PRODUCT Create your product on our ready to use open source product base Fast time to market Create technological base Ready to use features Rapid prototyping



Ready to use features Rapid prototyping EXTEND EXISTING PRODUCT

EXTEND AN EXISTING PRODUCT Ready to use loyalty features Easy integration via API Sourcecode & data ownership Fast prototyping Incorporate Open Loyalty as a module or extension to your product

