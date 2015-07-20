Try Open Loyalty as an Open Source
Our experience
Open Loyalty was developed by Divante eCommerce Software House
What’s inside the solution?
ADMIN COCKPIT
Manage your loyalty application
CLIENT COCKPIT
Create portal for your Customers
POS COCKPIT
Use loyalty features in off-line
API & CONNECTORS
Connect loyalty app with anything
Customer management
Add and manage Customers registered in your loyalty application
Key features
Set rules for earning points based on transactions and behavior of Customers, see all rules
Earning points rules
Manage Rewards available in your loyalty application, decide who can redeem Rewards, and when
Reward campaigns
Define Levels with discounts and Rewards, create Segments based on Customer transactions or behavior
Levels & Segments
Use the POS Cockpit and run your loyalty app in your off-line stores, create a real omnichannel experience
Panel for off-line
Use the Client Cockpit and create a dedicated
web portal for your customers
Web portal for customers
Use the open-source approach and customize your
loyalty application's design and features
100% customizable
Connect Open Loyalty to eCommerce platforms, ERP systems, mobile applications, or any external system
API and integrations
See the full list of available features available in Open Loyalty
Open Loyalty is available in open source or Cloud editions
Editions & Pricing
OPEN SOURCE
Great for enterprise and dedicated projects
Enterprise License is required for projects with more than 200 Customers
Full access to the source code
100% customizable in design and features
Easy to integrate via API
OPEN LOYALTY CLOUD
Great for proof-of-concept projects
Plans start from 250 EUR / month
Hosting and maintenance included
Instantly available
Easy to integrate via API
How can you use Open Loyalty?
BUILD A NEW PRODUCT
Create your product on our ready to use open source product base
Fast time to market
Create technological base
Ready to use features
Rapid prototyping
EXTEND EXISTING PRODUCT
EXTEND AN EXISTING PRODUCT
Ready to use loyalty features
Easy integration via API
Sourcecode & data ownership
Fast prototyping
Incorporate Open Loyalty as a module or extension to your product
Try Open Loyalty as an Open Source base or extension for your product
Fork the code