Our experience

Open Loyalty was developed by Divante eCommerce Software House

What’s inside the solution?

ADMIN COCKPIT

Manage your loyalty application

CLIENT COCKPIT

Create portal for your Customers

POS COCKPIT

Use loyalty features in off-line

API & CONNECTORS

Connect loyalty app with anything

Customer management

Add and manage Customers registered  in your loyalty application

Key features

Set rules for earning points based on transactions and behavior of Customers, see all rules

Earning points rules

Manage Rewards available in your loyalty application, decide who can redeem Rewards, and when

Reward campaigns

Define Levels with discounts and Rewards, create Segments based on Customer transactions or behavior

Levels & Segments

Use the POS Cockpit and run your loyalty app in your off-line stores, create a real omnichannel experience

Panel for off-line

Use the Client Cockpit and create a dedicated 
web portal for your customers

Web portal for customers

Use the open-source approach and customize your 
loyalty application's design and features

100% customizable

Connect Open Loyalty to eCommerce platforms, ERP systems, mobile applications, or any external system

API and integrations

See the full list of available features  available in Open Loyalty

Open Loyalty is available in open source or Cloud editions

Editions & Pricing

OPEN SOURCE

Great for enterprise and dedicated projects

Enterprise License is required for projects with more than 200 Customers

Full access to the source code

100% customizable in design and features

Easy to integrate via API

OPEN LOYALTY CLOUD

Great for proof-of-concept projects

Plans start from 250 EUR / month

Hosting and maintenance included

Instantly available

Easy to integrate via API

How can you use Open Loyalty?

BUILD A NEW PRODUCT

Create your product on our ready to use open source product base

Fast time to market

Create technological base

Ready to use features

Rapid prototyping

EXTEND EXISTING PRODUCT

EXTEND AN EXISTING PRODUCT

Ready to use loyalty features

Easy integration via API

Sourcecode  & data ownership

Fast prototyping

Incorporate Open Loyalty as a module or extension to your product

